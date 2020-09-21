Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 21, 2020

Bites

Cleveland Chef and All Around Great Person Pete Joyce has Passed Away

Posted By on Mon, Sep 21, 2020 at 11:52 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY ERICA COFFEE
  • Courtesy Erica Coffee
Cleveland has lost a talented chef and enduring fixture of the local restaurant scene. But more than that, we have lost a supremely good, humble and funny person who enriched the lives of everyone around him. Those who worked with Pete Joyce — or were lucky to call him a friend — are reeling today from such a devastating loss.

Diners might recall Joyce from his days as executive chef at Blue Point Grille, or from the charming Bistro on Lincoln Park in Tremont, where he was chef-owner. Later, he worked at Crop Bistro, where he became Culinary Director for the entire restaurant group. From there he was hired by Barrio to oversee its commissary and all restaurants in that quickly expanding empire. Most recently, Joyce had been working as a consulting chef at Proof, helping to develop the menu and recipes for that new Tremont eatery.



Joyce had suffered a heart attack two weeks ago and last night lost the battle.

“Pete was the most humble and talented guy I ever worked with,” says his boss at Crop (and former roommate) Steve Schimoler. “He was unselfish to a fault and even-keeled. Even in the deepest weeds he never showed panic or a temper when someone fucked up. He was a great model for so many of our young employees and I know his legacy lives on in so many people he touched. There a few people I can say I really loved, Pete is one of them.”

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. In a Real Shocker, Rob Portman Totally Cool Being a Hypocrite and Liar About Filling Supreme Court Seat Read More

  2. Ohio's In-Person Early Voting Starts October 6. Here's How and Where to Vote Read More

  3. Traveling Christian Concert Series #LetUsWorship Brought Hundreds to Edgewater in Dangerous, Unsanctioned Event Read More

  4. Cleveland, Cincinnati Among Top 10 Poorest Big Cities in America Read More

  5. Here's Why You Don't Skip Over Judge Races on the Ballot, Plus Ways to Learn About Judges Around Ohio Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation