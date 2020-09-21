Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, September 21, 2020

Cleveland Cinemas to Screen RBG With Profits Donated to ACLU Women's Rights Project

Posted By on Mon, Sep 21, 2020 at 3:44 PM

  • Magnolia Pictures
To honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away this weekend at the age of 87, Cleveland Cinemas will screen the 2018 documentary RBG beginning Friday.

The film will be shown both at the Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights and at Chagrin Cinemas in Chagrin Falls. The film will also be made available through Cleveland Cinemas Virtual Screening Room.



“The passing of Justice Ginsburg is the latest challenge our nation has faced in 2020,” said Jonathan Forman, President of Cleveland Cinemas, in a statement provided to the media. “We couldn’t think of a better way to pay tribute to this iconic figure than by bringing back this wonderful documentary about her life to our screens.”

Tickets to see the film in person, where heightened Covid-19 safety protocols are in place, will be $5. The virtual ticket will be $6.99. RBG's distributor, Magnolia Pictures, will donate profits from the return engagement to the ACLU Women’s Rights Project, the founding case of which was documented in another 2018 RBG film, the narrative feature On the Basis of Sex.

