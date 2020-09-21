Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, September 21, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Hard Hit by USPS Delivery Delays Under Trump Appointee

Posted By on Mon, Sep 21, 2020 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge USPS Box on Cleveland's west side. - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • USPS Box on Cleveland's west side.
On-time mail delivery has plummeted under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Republican megadonor whom Donald Trump appointed in June, the Guardian reports. Certain postal districts, including Northern Ohio's, saw on-time delivery rates fall this summer from roughly 90% to 63%.

After DeJoy assumed control, he immediately sought to make operational changes which he said would improve USPS efficiency. But these tactics, including junking sorting machines and limiting mail carrier overtime, were widely seen as efforts to disenfranchise voters. DeJoy's aim was to slow down delivery before a pivotal election in which enormous numbers of people are expected to vote by mail in light of Covid-19.



Due to a Federal court order, DeJoy's changes have been put on pause until after the election. But delivery rates have been slow to respond. In Baltimore, the Guardian reports, the on-time delivery rate for first-class letters and large parcels remained at less than 60% at the end of August.

A statement from the USPS affirmed that on-time rates were on the rise once again in September, and that's certainly the case in Ohio's Northern District, according to the Guardian's data. But the advertised 1-3 day delivery time for first-class mail is becoming less and less of a guarantee.

***
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

