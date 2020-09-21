Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, September 21, 2020

Bites

Downtown Restaurant Week Starts on Monday, September 28

Posted By on Mon, Sep 21, 2020 at 3:23 PM

click to enlarge KIMPTON SCHOFIELD HOTEL
  • Kimpton Schofield Hotel
This year, Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week will run from Monday, September 28 through Sunday, October 4. The initiative from Downtown Cleveland Alliance urges diners to take advantage of all the great restaurants in our city center. Most of the many restaurants in the area will be offering special pricing during lunch and dinner.

For additional information and a complete list of participating restaurants, visit this link.

