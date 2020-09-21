Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 21, 2020

C-Notes

Local Indie Rockers Papi and the Smears Release Debut Single

Posted By on Mon, Sep 21, 2020 at 10:40 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF JESSICA KOMYATI
  • Courtesy of Jessica Komyati
The members of the local indie rock act Papi and the Smears — singer-guitarist Jessica Komyati, guitarist John Jasunas, singer-bassist Devin Ratajczak and drummer Randy Kozelka — all grew up in the same area in Willoughby/East Lake.

About a year ago, band leader Komyati, who majored in American sign language at Kent State University, had written the song “Hungry Heart” and was looking for a band to back her up for a recording of the track. She recruited her friends to help her record the tune, and the group just released the number, its debut single.



“This song is the first song I brought to the guys,” Komyati says via phone. “They’ve been buddies for a while. I would bring it to friends to find someone to play with me. I found John [Jasunas] and Devin [Ratajczak], and John had a set up in his basement for us to play. We came together and got the song pretty tight and then our drummer came around a little bit after that. This song is very important to us because it started everything for us.”

With its lounge-y vibe, “Hungry Heart,” a song about "the tragic loss of a lover," crosses over into jazz or torch singer territory.

“I would say it has a jazz feel and a little bit of the blues,” says Komyati. “It’s got a swing beat with the drums. It just started off with some chords on my acoustic. We had to get into the studio and figure out what we wanted. We didn’t even have a bridge written at first. Our producer is my father, and we recorded in my parents’ recording studio. It’s also where the [local band] Modern Electric did their first album.”

Currently at work on an album, the band is struggling to find safe gigs to play given the state’s restrictions on mass gatherings.

"It's an odd time, and we really do miss playing out," she says, adding that the band's full-length should drop sometime next year.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. In a Real Shocker, Rob Portman Totally Cool Being a Hypocrite and Liar About Filling Supreme Court Seat Read More

  2. Ohio's In-Person Early Voting Starts October 6. Here's How and Where to Vote Read More

  3. Cleveland, Cincinnati Among Top 10 Poorest Big Cities in America Read More

  4. Traveling Christian Concert Series #LetUsWorship Brought Hundreds to Edgewater in Dangerous, Unsanctioned Event Read More

  5. Here's Why You Don't Skip Over Judge Races on the Ballot, Plus Ways to Learn About Judges Around Ohio Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation