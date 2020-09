Rock Hall Adds a Harry Styles Suit To Its Collection

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Rock Hall

Just today, the Rock Hall added added a custom Gucci suit worn by Harry Styles to itsexhibit. The exhibit "explores rock’s most recent chart-topping artists and their musical influences," so Styles’ suit makes for an appropriate addition.Styles wore the suit last year when he inducted friend Stevie Nicks into the Rock Hall as a solo artist. The pair performed Nicks’ hit “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” which was originally a duet with the late Tom Petty.In Styles’ induction speech, he called Nicks “the magical gypsy godmother who occupies the in-between. It’s a space that can only be hers. She’s a lot like a rock 'n' roll Nina Simone, finding the notes only she can. And by being so unapologetically herself, she gives others permission to do the same, and that is true Stevie.”To watch Styles’ performance and speech, visit rockhall.com/inductees/stevie-nicks