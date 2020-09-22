Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

C-Notes

Rock Hall Adds a Harry Styles Suit To Its Collection

Posted By on Tue, Sep 22, 2020 at 1:56 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE ROCK HALL
  • Courtesy of the Rock Hall
Just today, the Rock Hall added added a custom Gucci suit worn by Harry Styles to its Right Here, Right Now exhibit. The exhibit "explores rock’s most recent chart-topping artists and their musical influences," so Styles’ suit makes for an appropriate addition.

Styles wore the suit last year when he inducted friend Stevie Nicks into the Rock Hall as a solo artist. The pair performed Nicks’ hit “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” which was originally a duet with the late Tom Petty.



In Styles’ induction speech, he called Nicks “the magical gypsy godmother who occupies the in-between. It’s a space that can only be hers. She’s a lot like a rock 'n' roll Nina Simone, finding the notes only she can. And by being so unapologetically herself, she gives others permission to do the same, and that is true Stevie.”

To watch Styles’ performance and speech, visit rockhall.com/inductees/stevie-nicks.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Harry Styles, Rock Hall

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Chef and All Around Great Person Pete Joyce has Passed Away Read More

  2. Cleveland Christian Concert Hailed as Covid Super-Spreader Event of the Season Read More

  3. A Cleveland Artist Made Trump's Face Using More Than 2,000 Dildos Read More

  4. The Pandemic Only Compounded Child Care Woes in Ohio’s Appalachia Read More

  5. James Caan's Assistant is From Cleveland, and They Both Like the Browns' Chances Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation