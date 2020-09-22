Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Scene & Heard

Sen. Rob Portman: Precedent for Supreme Court Vote 'Very Clear,' 'No One Should Be Surprised By This'

Posted By on Tue, Sep 22, 2020 at 12:07 PM

click to enlarge GAGE SKIDMORE/FLICKRCC
  • Gage Skidmore/FlickrCC

Saying the precedent is "clear," "very clear" and "couldn't be clearer," Sen. Rob Portman told reporters today that his dedication to a vote on President Trump's impending nominee to fill a Supreme Court seat, who will be announced a mere 40 or so days before the election, in no way contradicts his 2016 stance arguing that new appointments during a contentious election year should wait while American voters get a say in the outcome.

That abundantly clear precedent that couldn't be clearer means Portman's current views in no way represent a hypocritical break with his widely disseminated thoughts on a similar situation four years ago because those were in the context of a divided government, as opposed to having a Senate and Presidency ruled by one party.



"The people have spoken," Portman said, arguing that Trump's election and the Republican Senate majority mean they should take up a vote on behalf of the will of those voters. (Trump, of course, lost the popular vote and since then Democrats made major gains in the House in the midterm elections.)

Portman, who sounded confused as to why All Of This has become an issue, quoted his colleague Lamar Alexander a couple of times, reiterating that, "No one should be surprised by this."

And, folks, he's right on that account.

His argument on precedent today was mainly repeated from his statement issued over the weekend, which you can read in full below.

"In the more than two dozen vacancies on the U.S. Supreme Court during a presidential election year in our nation’s history, the sitting president made a nomination in every single case. Leader McConnell has said that he will hold a vote on any nominee President Trump sends to the Senate, and I intend to fulfill my role as a U.S. Senator and judge that nominee based on his or her merits. The president was elected in 2016, in part, based on a commitment to nominate men and women to the judiciary who would fairly and impartially apply the law and protect the rights guaranteed by the Constitution, not advance public policy goals by legislating from the bench. Likewise, in both 2016 and 2018, the American people have re-elected a Republican Senate majority to help President Trump fulfill that commitment.

“In 2016, when the vacancy occurred following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, I said ‘the president has every right to nominate a Supreme Court justice … But the founders also gave the Senate the exclusive right to decide whether to move forward on that nominee.’ Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposing-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year. In contrast, when the presidency and the Senate are controlled by the same party, the precedent is for the president’s nominees to get confirmed. In the 19 occasions that a vacancy has occurred when the President and the Senate are of the same party, the Senate has confirmed the nominee and filled the seat in every instance but one. I look forward to seeing who President Trump plans to nominate and thoroughly assessing his or her qualifications for this important role.”

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Chef and All Around Great Person Pete Joyce has Passed Away Read More

  2. Cleveland Christian Concert Hailed as Covid Super-Spreader Event of the Season Read More

  3. A Cleveland Artist Made Trump's Face Using More Than 2,000 Dildos Read More

  4. The Pandemic Only Compounded Child Care Woes in Ohio’s Appalachia Read More

  5. James Caan's Assistant is From Cleveland, and They Both Like the Browns' Chances Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation