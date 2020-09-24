Cleveland Cinemas Announces Virtual 12 Hours of Terror Program

click to enlarge
Cleveland Cinemas has announced that its flagship autumn program at the Capitol Theatre, 12 Hours of Terror, will be 100 percent virtual this year. For a single ticket price, viewers will gain digital access to four horror films for seven days, though Cleveland Cinemas encourages viewers to watch them all consecutively to simulate the Capitol Experience.
Included in this year's line-up are three 1970s European exploitation classics — 1970's The Nude Vampire,
directed by Jean Rollin; 1973's A Virgin Among the Living Dead,
directed by Jesus Franco; and 1976's The House of Exorcism,
directed by Mario Bava — and a 1970's American exploitation classic, Pete Walker’s The House of Whipcord
.
“The 12 Hours of Terror has become a tradition for many people,” says Dave Huffman, Cleveland Cinemas Director of Marketing and programmer for the 12 Hours of Terror, in a statement provided to the media. “It saddens us that we won’t be able to provide the annual marathon that fans have grown to love. I hope that people will take this opportunity to gather in small, responsible groups with their housemates and enjoy these exploitation classics at home.”
In addition to the pandemic, the Capitol is closed for a significant renovations as well. When it opens, its two upstairs auditoriums will be equipped with luxury recliner seats.
Tickets for this year’s "Virtual Horror Marathon" are a steal at only $20, 50% of which goes right back to the Capitol. Tickets can be purchased anytime during the week of Oct. 9-15. Before home screening, viewers will first have to create an account on Kino Marquee
. Huffman said that the usual line-up of seven films was slimmed to only four to keep tickets prices reasonable.
To approximate the movie theater experience in yet another way, Cleveland Cinemas will offer Curbside Concessions
the weekend of October 9th and 10th for horror marathoners craving movie theater snacks. Packages include a Large Popcorn and three movie theater candies for $13 and a Large Popcorn, three candies and two beers for $20, (for the 21+ set). Curbside Concessions will have to be ordered during the week before pickup at clevelandcinemas.com.
***
