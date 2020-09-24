Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 24, 2020

Film

Cleveland Cinemas Announces Virtual 12 Hours of Terror Program

Posted By on Thu, Sep 24, 2020 at 4:19 PM

click to enlarge KINO LORBER
  • Kino Lorber
Cleveland Cinemas has announced that its flagship autumn program at the Capitol Theatre, 12 Hours of Terror, will be 100 percent virtual this year. For a single ticket price, viewers will gain digital access to four horror films for seven days, though Cleveland Cinemas encourages viewers to watch them all consecutively to simulate the Capitol Experience.

Included in this year's line-up are three 1970s European exploitation classics — 1970's The Nude Vampire, directed by Jean Rollin; 1973's A Virgin Among the Living Dead, directed by Jesus Franco; and 1976's The House of Exorcism, directed by Mario Bava —  and a 1970's American exploitation classic, Pete Walker’s The House of Whipcord.



“The 12 Hours of Terror has become a tradition for many people,” says Dave Huffman, Cleveland Cinemas Director of Marketing and programmer for the 12 Hours of Terror, in a statement provided to the media. “It saddens us that we won’t be able to provide the annual marathon that fans have grown to love. I hope that people will take this opportunity to gather in small, responsible groups with their housemates and enjoy these exploitation classics at home.”

In addition to the pandemic, the Capitol is closed for a significant renovations as well. When it opens, its two upstairs auditoriums will be equipped with luxury recliner seats. 

Tickets for this year’s "Virtual Horror Marathon" are a steal at only $20, 50% of which goes right back to the Capitol. Tickets can be purchased anytime during the week of Oct. 9-15. Before home screening, viewers will first have to create an account on Kino Marquee. Huffman said that the usual line-up of seven films was slimmed to only four to keep tickets prices reasonable.

To approximate the movie theater experience in yet another way, Cleveland Cinemas will offer Curbside Concessions the weekend of October 9th and 10th for horror marathoners craving movie theater snacks. Packages include a Large Popcorn and three movie theater candies for $13 and a Large Popcorn, three candies and two beers for $20, (for the 21+ set). Curbside Concessions will have to be ordered during the week before pickup at clevelandcinemas.com.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Film

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Bedford Agrees to Repeal Nuisance Ordinance, Pay $350,000 to Settle Lawsuit Filed by ACLU and Legal Aid Society Read More

  2. Ruth's Chris Steak House in Downtown Cleveland Permanently Closing Read More

  3. Ukrainian Oligarchs Left Trail of Devastation as They Bought, Then Abandoned, Heartland Real Estate Read More

  4. Banter to Close Gordon Square Location on October 11 with Promise to Return in New Spot Read More

  5. Big Hot Dog: Policies Intended to Increase Equity Among Street Food Vendors Bedeviled by Classic Cleveland Mismanagement Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation