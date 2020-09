New Event Space Opens in Gordon Square Arts District

click to enlarge Courtesy of Gordon Green

Gordon Square's Gordon Green , a new 10,000 square foot event space originally developed as an early 20th century furniture showroom before evolving into a cultural and banquet center for the neighborhood's Vietnamese community, officially opens tomorrow. The new space will honor what a press release calls "these long standing traditions of creativity and connection."“Gordon Green was always envisioned as a historically re-imagined space, one where people felt special things happen,” says partner Jacob Holland in a press release about the grand opening. “This year has certainly shown we can never predict what lies ahead, but we feel good knowing this building was brought back in a way that both respected its past and was hopeful for its future.“With safety in mind, the venue hopes to host events that conform to the state's public gathering mandates.“Opening our doors and creating a 'space' for all in today's world, even in the smallest and safest of ways, feels like progress,” says Holland.The original hardwood flooring and ornate tin ceiling have been refreshed and revitalized to "fit the style of modern day." The renovation has also uncovered original skylights and panoramic windows, and the space’s on-site full service kitchen will allow for "endless menu and package possibilities." A private courtyard will create the possibility of an "indoor-outdoor hybrid event experience."The Gordon Green team also owns and operates GreenRoom, a coworking and private event space located down the street at 5900 Detroit Ave.