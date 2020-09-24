Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 24, 2020

C-Notes

The Grog Shop Celebrates Its 28th Anniversary Friday With In-Person and Streaming Concert Featuring the Chargers Street Gang

Posted By on Thu, Sep 24, 2020 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge eiizqmjxkaicpiv.jpeg


These are rough times for all of us, but particularly for local live music venues.



Despite a summer-long campaign to #SaveOurStages, little relief has come for those beloved stages, which have remained virtually empty since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Getting by with fundraisers, merch sales and the occasional outdoor or virtual show, these local gems have kept the lights on so far, but just barely.

So when opportunities arise to support them, Cleveland would do well to show up.

Tomorrow's a good chance.

The Grog Shop will celebrate its 28th anniversary Friday night, albeit it in an unorthodox fashion necessitated by the virus.

Legendary local rockers the Chargers Street Gang will get back together for a concert, along with Black Spirit Crown.

Thirty fans will be admitted — with masks, and social distancing measures in place. Tickets are $20.

The Grog Shop is also livestreaming the show and accepting donations.

In case you missed it, here's Grog Shop owner Kathy Blackman's #SaveOurStages plea from earlier this year.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Ruth's Chris Steak House in Downtown Cleveland Permanently Closing Read More

  2. Ukrainian Oligarchs Left Trail of Devastation as They Bought, Then Abandoned, Heartland Real Estate Read More

  3. Banter to Close Gordon Square Location on October 11 with Promise to Return in New Spot Read More

  4. Bedford Agrees to Repeal Nuisance Ordinance, Pay $350,000 to Settle Lawsuit Filed by ACLU and Legal Aid Society Read More

  5. Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation