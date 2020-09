The Grog Shop Celebrates Its 28th Anniversary Friday With In-Person and Streaming Concert Featuring the Chargers Street Gang

click to enlarge

These are rough times for all of us, but particularly for local live music venues.Despite a summer-long campaign to #SaveOurStages , little relief has come for those beloved stages, which have remained virtually empty since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.Getting by with fundraisers, merch sales and the occasional outdoor or virtual show, these local gems have kept the lights on so far, but just barely.So when opportunities arise to support them, Cleveland would do well to show up.Tomorrow's a good chance.The Grog Shop will celebrate its 28th anniversary Friday night, albeit it in an unorthodox fashion necessitated by the virus.Legendary local rockers the Chargers Street Gang will get back together for a concert, along with Black Spirit Crown.Thirty fans will be admitted — with masks, and social distancing measures in place. Tickets are $20. In case you missed it, here's Grog Shop owner Kathy Blackman's #SaveOurStages plea from earlier this year.