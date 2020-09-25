Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 25, 2020

Scene & Heard

Let's Take a Trip Through 1960s Tremont

Posted By on Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 4:39 AM

CLEVELAND MEMORY PROJECT
  • Cleveland Memory Project

While "Tremont: An Architectural Process," a CWRU student video produced in 1968, appears to have been made as an examination of housing and planning in the inner-ring neighborhood featuring student's ideas for the future, it is more enjoyable now as a trip in the wayback machine to the corners and streets some of you might remember as they looked then.

Unfortunately, it's not embeddable, so you're going to have to watch it on CSU's Cleveland Memory Project page directly.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Vintage , Tremont

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Bedford Agrees to Repeal Nuisance Ordinance, Pay $350,000 to Settle Lawsuit Filed by ACLU and Legal Aid Society Read More

  2. Ruth's Chris Steak House in Downtown Cleveland Permanently Closing Read More

  3. Ukrainian Oligarchs Left Trail of Devastation as They Bought, Then Abandoned, Heartland Real Estate Read More

  4. Banter to Close Gordon Square Location on October 11 with Promise to Return in New Spot Read More

  5. Before Limiting Ballot Drop Boxes to One Per County, Top Ohio Election Officials Secretly Consulted Promoter of Debunked Voting Fraud Fears Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...