Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 25, 2020

C-Notes

Local Singer-Songwriter Mikey O Malley Releases New Single and Accompanying Lyric Video

Posted By on Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 2:02 PM

COURTESY OF MIKEY O'MALLEY
  • Courtesy of Mikey O'Malley
When singer-songwriter Mikey O Malley, who’s originally from Ratoath, Co. Meath, Ireland, first moved to the states in 2017, he relocated to the Seattle area.

Last year, O Malley, a collegiate rugby player, transferred to Notre Dame College and started making the rounds at local mic nights around town. He released his debut album and hit the road in support of it, opening for indie rocker Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers last year at Central Washington University's Wild Fest.



“There was an open audition at the university, and I went with my ukulele, and they liked my songs,” says O Malley via phone when asked about the Wild Fest gig. He's just released his latest single, “Wildflower,” a perky tune that features ukulele and heartfelt vocals. “They announced Hobo was the headliner, and I was a fan of his. It just went really well for me, and it was such a good experience. I got a lot of gigs before and after that.”

Last year, O Malley put out a seven-track EP that he refers to as “a nice first step.”

“A year on, I see things I would have done differently with that release,” he says. “But I just wanted to share some of my music. With this song coming out now, you can see some progression. I want to tell my own story. The first album was about how I was like a lost Irish lamb, and the new songs are about how I met an American girl.”

Influenced by artists like Ed Sheeran, Dermot Kennedy, Passenger and Lewis Capaldi, O Malley describes his music as Irish-Hawaiian folk with “original, personal, and poetic lyrics." His main instruments are the ukulele, guitar and piano, and he self-accompanies with percussion.

O Malley, who records at his “bare bones of a home studio,” watched YouTube videos to teach himself how to make his own recordings.

“It’s a different world for musicians; now, you have to know how to do everything,” he says, adding that he aims to release two more singles before the year’s over and hopes to again hit Northeast Ohio’s open mic circuit once the pandemic ends.
tweet this
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Bedford Agrees to Repeal Nuisance Ordinance, Pay $350,000 to Settle Lawsuit Filed by ACLU and Legal Aid Society Read More

  2. Cleveland's Fifth District Cops, Who Patrol Predominantly Black Neighborhoods, Draw Their Guns Twice as Often as Citywide Average Read More

  3. Ukrainian Oligarchs Left Trail of Devastation as They Bought, Then Abandoned, Heartland Real Estate Read More

  4. Ruth's Chris Steak House in Downtown Cleveland Permanently Closing Read More

  5. Banter to Close Gordon Square Location on October 11 with Promise to Return in New Spot Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...