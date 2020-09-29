Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

C-Notes

Local Singer-Songwriter Jerry Popiel Covers 'The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald' on Eclectic New Album

Posted By on Tue, Sep 29, 2020 at 1:50 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF JERRY POPIEL
  • Courtesy of Jerry Popiel
Local singer-songwriter Jerry Popiel grew up on Cleveland's west side and originally played in the Birdhouse Gourds, a band from Lorain County, during the mid-2000s. With the Gourds, he played 1980s-style rock in the vein of acts such as Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and R.E.M.

Since that band called it a day, he's gone the solo route and has opened for a diverse set of acts, including Leon Russell, the Strawbs, Sister Hazel, the Fixx and Shawn Mullins. Popiel had a role in the 2016 Fox Searchlight film A Bigger Splash with Ralph Fiennes, Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson and appeared as himself in Eric Shiveley's award-winning documentary Everyone But You.



This week, he’ll release his latest effort, Interstellar Interstate. Popiel, who refers to the album as “a bit of a breakthrough,” thinks of it as his best album yet. It's certainly his most realized effort.

The album kicks off with the hard-rocking title track, a song that features a melodic chorus and a dynamic mid-song guitar solo. A press release describes it as “a no-holds-barred celestial road trip song.”

The album also includes Popiel’s take on Gordon Lightfoot’s “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald." This November marks the 45th anniversary of the ship’s sinking on Lake Superior, and Popiel adds “interstellar rock updates” to the tune that he's covered to mark the anniversary.

Written in 1850 by folk icon Stephen Foster, the ballad “I Would Not Die in Springtime,” another album highlight, features soft vocals and acoustic guitars, showing just how easily Popiel can shift musical gears.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Police Solve the Mystery of Ohio Sen. Rob Portman’s Missing Testicles Read More

  2. 90% of Traffic Citations Issued by University Circle Police Since 2015 Went to Black People Read More

  3. What Trump and Biden Should Debate at the Cleveland Clinic: Why the Hospital’s Private Police Mostly Arrest Black People Read More

  4. City Expanded Restricted Zone Around Debate to Include Wade Lagoon, Where Protest is Planned Read More

  5. Former Ushabu in Tremont to Reopen as Bar Oni on October 1 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...