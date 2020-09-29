Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Rock Hall and Cleveland Museum of Art Partner for Friday’s Virtual MIX Event

Posted By on Tue, Sep 29, 2020 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge Vikter Duplaix - COURTESY OF THE CLEVELAND MUSEUM OF ART
  • Courtesy of the Cleveland Museum of Art
  • Vikter Duplaix
Inspired by and in partnership with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s new exhibit It’s Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope & Empowerment, this Friday’s virtual MIX event that takes place at the Cleveland Museum of Art highlights Hall of Fame inductees and artists who “use music as a platform for protesting injustice and fighting for equality.”

The pairing between the Rock Hall and CMA makes sense since artists in CMA’s collection such as Augusta Savage, Norman Lewis, Jacob Lawrence and Elizabeth Catlett use visual art to promote change in the face of inequality.



Friday’s MIX: Amplify, which takes place online from 8 to 9 p.m., highlights the role that art and music have played in reflecting the times.

The event includes a live DJ set from Grammy-nominated singer, producer and DJ Vikter Duplaix, a showcase of different styles of street dance from hip-hop ambassador and choreographer Samuel McIntosh of 10K Movement and video art by artist Wil Frierson.

A virtual MIX: Amplify kit will help you prep for the event. It features curated playlists from the DJ and the Rock Hall, virtual Zoom backgrounds designed by Frierson, restaurant recommendations for ordering takeout, themed cocktails you can make at home, and artist bios and information about It’s Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope & Empowerment. The kit also includes resources from community partner Cleveland VOTES to encourage everyone to vote in the upcoming election.

MIX: Amplify is part of the museum’s free Home Is Where the Art Is digital initiative, which showcases the museum’s “globally recognized” digital resources and offers a variety of programs for people of all ages.

“With this initiative,” reads a press release, “the CMA has leveraged technology to bring works of art to people, responding to changing needs in new, enriching and innovative ways. These sustainable digital experiences continue to complement the in-person museum experience now that the CMA has reopened.”

