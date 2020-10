Stay Socially Distant and Get Your Frights With the Haunted Car Wash in Medina

click to enlarge Rainforest Car Wash FB

Northeast Ohio car wash chain Rainforest Car Wash is getting in the spooky spirit this season with their annual Haunted Car Wash.The themed event will take place only at their Medina location, and will be held for two weekends: Oct. 16-18 and Oct. 23-25.The family-friendly event is a socially distant way to enjoy the thrill of a haunted house, while also getting your car squeaky clean.Rainforest Car Wash invites guests to record their haunted tunnel ride and post it on the business' social media page using the hashtag #rfhaunted for a chance to win six months of unlimited car washes.You can currently pre-order your tickets online for $20 per carload, or enjoy for free if you're a member.Rainforest Car Wash, 2700 Medina Road, Medina.