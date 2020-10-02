Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 2, 2020

Arts District

Stay Socially Distant and Get Your Frights With the Haunted Car Wash in Medina

Posted By on Fri, Oct 2, 2020 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge RAINFOREST CAR WASH FB
  • Rainforest Car Wash FB

Northeast Ohio car wash chain Rainforest Car Wash is getting in the spooky spirit this season with their annual Haunted Car Wash.

The themed event will take place only at their Medina location, and will be held for two weekends: Oct. 16-18 and Oct. 23-25.



The family-friendly event is a socially distant way to enjoy the thrill of a haunted house, while also getting your car squeaky clean.

Rainforest Car Wash invites guests to record their haunted tunnel ride and post it on the business' social media page using the hashtag #rfhaunted for a chance to win six months of unlimited car washes.

You can currently pre-order your tickets online for $20 per carload, or enjoy for free if you're a member.

Rainforest Car Wash, 2700 Medina Road, Medina.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Events, Halloween

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. New Cleveland Bishop Says Abortion Should be "Paramount" Concern for Catholic Voters Read More

  2. Police Solve the Mystery of Ohio Sen. Rob Portman’s Missing Testicles Read More

  3. Heinen's Downtown to Reopen on Wednesday, October 7 Read More

  4. 90% of Traffic Citations Issued by University Circle Police Since 2015 Went to Black People Read More

  5. News of Trump's Positive Covid Test After Family Went Maskless at Debate Caps a Dynamite Week of Bad PR for the Cleveland Clinic Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation