Local Indie Rockers the Dream Masons Release New Music Video

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Dream Masons

The local indie pop band the Dream Masons began a couple of years ago as singer Annastacia recruited guitarist Eric Hellinger and then added a bassist and drummer.Last year, the band released the bluesy single "Another Great Day" and put out a music video for "All or Nothing."It’s just released a new music video for the single "Another Great Day," a tune that starts with a reggae-like beat that makes it sound like a No Doubt song before segueing into punkier territory.“The song is dark sarcasm,” says Annastacia via phone. “Obviously, the lyrics aren’t about having a great day at all. It’s about the fact that I hate certain things about myself, and, being afraid of being perceived as an attention-seeking person, I realize I can’t change who I am or stop or it. I understand that I’m not super awesome, but I also still rage against these concepts of being dramatic and overdoing things. I feel like I’m an emotional person and that creates feelings of discomfort. I feel like I don’t fit in well and feel wild and all over the place. The song is about that. It's really cynical.”The group shot the video before the pandemic hit, and everything shut down as social distancing measures went into place.“We went all over,” Annastacia says. “We filmed in our practice space and on a fruit and vegetable farm with a perimeter of pine trees. At the time of the film, there were sunflowers growing, so that was fun. We went to a garden somewhere in Strongsville at 6 a.m. It’s not legal to be there, so we went really early and made it back to our cars just in time. This park ranger just came as we were leaving.”Annastacia says Hellinger contributed the reggae-like opening; as a result, the tune shows off the band's different influences.“Eric spent his teen years in a sunny environment on the lake and smoked a lot of weed,” she says. “He’s into happy, sunny stuff. He wanted to incorporate that. I like darkness and Tim Burton films. We came to an agreement. I said that if we were going to bring an upstroke, we needed to bring the heat. After you’ve been in the band a lot, you have to compromise. Not every song has to be this emotional journey; sometimes they can just be fun.”