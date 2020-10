Wicked Weekend Road Trip: Here's Your Chance to Be the Mayor of Hell (Michigan)

click to enlarge Michigan's Hell looks much less like a place of torment and more like a great place to make s'mores — over the eternal flame of 1,000,000,000 burning souls

For three magical nights in October, you can be the mayor of Hell.John Colone, the self-proclaimed mayor of Hell, Michigan, is listing a room in his small community in October. The "Mayor's Lair" is available for only three nights — Oct. 18, 21, and 24 — for the low price of $31 a night."I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season," Colone said in a statement. "And to our guests and soon-to-be Mayors, I trust you'll find that there is no place more welcoming than Hell on Earth — we can't wait to show you a helluva good time!"The listing includes a room with a "queen (of the damned) bed," a sitting area with coffee, a fire pit, an outdoor movie screen for watching scary movies, and pumpkins for carving. Guests can also dine at the Hell Hole Diner, play a game of Hell-themed mini golf, or explore local hiking trails.According to a press release, Colone is following Airbnb's recommended health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.The listing goes live at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at airbnb.com/hell.