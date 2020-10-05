Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, October 5, 2020

Music and Friends Garage Sale to Take Place on Oct. 10 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Posted By on Mon, Oct 5, 2020 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge Local photographer Janet Macoska will be selling this photo of Bon Jovi at Saturday's Music and Friends Garage Sale. - JANET MACOSKA
  • Janet Macoska
  • Local photographer Janet Macoska will be selling this photo of Bon Jovi at Saturday's Music and Friends Garage Sale.
A few local rock 'n' roll loving friends will get together from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica for Music and Friends Garage Sale, a socially distanced flea market-like sale of "nothing but music."

"We will be out on the plaza and on the boardwalk," says organizer Sue Csendes. "If the weather calls for rain, we will move under the amphitheater tent. A wide variety of music-related items will be on sale, from vinyl and CDs to posters and concert T-shirts, Beatles items, books about the Cleveland music scene, and concert photos."



Local rock 'n' roll photographers, fans and writers such as Janet Macoska, Joe Kleon, Marcia Welch, Peter Chakerian and Anastasia Pantsios will be set up to sell.

Grog Shop owner Kathy Simkoff will round up some of the independent clubs across town to also set up to sell their merchandise.

"Not only will music fans have the opportunity to buy some cool stuff, they are also helping the music community at the same time," says Csendes. "This is a very grassroots event."

The Smoke This food truck will be on hand for the festivities. Admission is free.

