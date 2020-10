Now Open: Duck-Rabbit Coffee in Ohio City

click to enlarge Google Maps

Back in June, Calvin Verga announced that he was moving his four-year-old coffee shop Duck-Rabbit Coffee from Duck Island to Ohio City. That shop (4160 Lorain Ave.), which is located across the street from Platform Beer, is now open for grab-and-go service only. The cafe portion of the business will be added down the road.“I’m really stoked to be moving into that neighborhood,” Verga told Scene. “It’s fairly established but still feels up-and-coming. It’s a bigger space in a better area. And that neighborhood doesn’t have a coffee shop… yet.”First order of business at the 1,600-square-foot space is a storefront renovation project to improve the facade. When that is complete, the interior will feature a coffee bar and café with seating for 25 to 30 guests.Duck-Rabbit’s roasting activity takes place at a different location.For now, the hours of operation are Monday through Friday 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.