Bop Stop to Host Multi-Media Presentation About Punk Rock in Northeast Ohio

Anastasia Pantsios

The Dead Boys performing at the Agora.

Though it didn’t get the same attention as New York and London, which both had famously vibrant punk rock scenes, Northeast Ohio had a thriving punk scene in the 1970s. Inspired by the Kent State shootings, a slew of bands formed in Cleveland, Akron and Kent.Local musicologist Thomas Mulready, who has given multi-media presentations on David Bowie and the Velvet Underground, explores that history in his new multi-media presentation,In addition to pre-recorded interviews with some of the people who were part of the scene, the program includes a performance by the local glam rock act Vanity Crash, who’ll play original material and cover tunes by acts such as the Dead Boys, Devo and Rocket From the Tombs.Mulready and Vanity Crash will present a safe, socially distanced rendition of the program at 6:30 tonight at the Bop Stop Livestreamed versions of the program will take place tomorrow and Friday.