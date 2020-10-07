Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

C-Notes

Bop Stop to Host Multi-Media Presentation About Punk Rock in Northeast Ohio

Posted By on Wed, Oct 7, 2020 at 9:56 AM

The Dead Boys performing at the Agora. - ANASTASIA PANTSIOS
  • Anastasia Pantsios
  • The Dead Boys performing at the Agora.
Though it didn’t get the same attention as New York and London, which both had famously vibrant punk rock scenes, Northeast Ohio had a thriving punk scene in the 1970s. Inspired by the Kent State shootings, a slew of bands formed in Cleveland, Akron and Kent.

Local musicologist Thomas Mulready, who has given multi-media presentations on David Bowie and the Velvet Underground, explores that history in his new multi-media presentation, The Birth of Punk in Cleveland, Akron, Kent.



In addition to pre-recorded interviews with some of the people who were part of the scene, the program includes a performance by the local glam rock act Vanity Crash, who’ll play original material and cover tunes by acts such as the Dead Boys, Devo and Rocket From the Tombs.

Mulready and Vanity Crash will present a safe, socially distanced rendition of the program at 6:30 tonight at the Bop Stop.

Livestreamed versions of the program will take place tomorrow and Friday.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Spiders, Speculation and Trademarks — What's Next in the Cleveland Indians' Search for a New Franchise Name Read More

  2. Trump Arrived to Debate too Late for Cleveland Clinic Covid Test, Moderator Chris Wallace Reveals Read More

  3. Class Action Suit Alleging Racial Discrimination by Cleveland Water May Go Forward, Judge Rules Read More

  4. Ohio's In-Person Early Voting Starts October 6. Here's How and Where to Vote Read More

  5. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen Has Never Smoked Pot, But She'll Still Defend Your Right To Do It In Her Long-Shot Bid for President Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation