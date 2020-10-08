Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, October 8, 2020

Bites

Cloak and Dagger, a Craft Cocktail Bar in Tremont, to Open Tuesday, October 13

Posted By on Thu, Oct 8, 2020 at 7:22 PM

click to enlarge JOSH DOBAY PRODUCTIONS
  • Josh Dobay Productions
Cloak & Dagger (2399 West 11th St., 216-795-5657), which owner Casey Hughes describes as a “neighborhood craft cocktail bar,” is set to open on Tuesday, October 13. The business is the latest to lay claim to the Tremont property that most recently was home to SalsaRito, but also a revolving door of restaurants in recent years.

Despite an admittedly speakeasy-sounding name, Hughes and business partner Cory Hajde want to dispel any notions that Cloak & Dagger is a snooty hideaway. The aim, they say, is to be mid-market and approachable.



The opening cocktail book, titled Life and Death, features a dozen creations priced between $12 and $15. Descriptors such as herbal, floral, smoky, earthy, spicy, bold and warming — along with a listing of ingredients — accompany each drink on the list. Those cocktails are joined by non-alcoholic mocktails, beer and a bare-essentials wine selection.

Hours of operation will be 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

A few weeks down the road, vegan versions of snacks like pork rinds, poutine, nachos, larb, kebabs and bangers and mash will be added under the guidance of chef Todd Kronika.
click to enlarge JOSH DOBAY PRODUCTIONS
  • Josh Dobay Productions
click to enlarge JOSH DOBAY PRODUCTIONS
  • Josh Dobay Productions

