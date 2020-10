Mason's Creamery in Ohio City Announces Date for Annual Winter Transition to Ramen Shop

click to enlarge Douglas (not Douglass) Trattner

On Monday, October 19, Mason's Creamery (4401 Bridge Ave., 216-245-8942) in Ohio City will close its doors in order to transition, as it has done for the past two winters, from an ice cream parlor to a ramen shop. They will reopen on Wednesday. October 28.But given the pandemic, ramen fans should expect a few changes this year, says owner Jesse Mason. The operation will be 100-percent take-out only, with the inside of the shop off limits to guests.“[Our] main goals are safety for our workers and customers and so focusing on efficiency,” he explains. “Just trying to get everything moving quickly but will also try to do some fun stuff to get people stopping by and excited.”Acknowledging that this promises to be an uncertain winter business season, Mason says only time will tell if customers will be wary of takeout food or hesitant to venture out at all. As further enticement, the shop will continue offering pints of ice cream throughout winter, in addition to the soft serve selections that they offer throughout the year.The ramen menu will be similar to years past, with pork tonkotsu, chicken and vegetarian/vegan options. Also on hand will be gluten-free rice noodles.Customers will be able to order online or at the shop, though the former is preferred so as to minimize wait times.To start, the hours will be 4-9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.Looking ahead to spring, owners Mason and Helen Qin say they are contemplating the conversion of the parking lot to green space as an asset to both customers and the neighborhood at large.