Friday, October 9, 2020

C-Notes

SaveCLEVenues Auction Seeks Donations for Upcoming Fundraiser

Posted By on Fri, Oct 9, 2020 at 9:38 AM

click to enlarge call_for_auction_items.png
Organizers of the upcoming SaveCLEVenues Auction that will raise money to help Cleveland clubs such as the Grog Shop, the Beachland, the Happy Dog and the Bop Stop stay afloat during these tough times, are seeking donations.

Presented by Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present, and Future and sponsored by Axon Creative Agency, the SaveCLEVenues Auction will "benefit live music clubs in the Greater Cleveland area that are struggling, while offering an intimate way to connect with your favorite venues.”



"We're going to keep fighting for funding at all levels,” says Happy Dog owner Sean Watterson in a press release about the event. “And that fight isn't over. We know folks in the community want to do something to help us out and to stay connected while we can't be together. This auction is a great way for fans to have fun, stay connected through the mutual love of music and help make sure our live independent music venues have a future.”

Suggested donation items include any local or national music memorabilia and artifacts, professional music services, music equipment in working order and "unique fan experiences."

The #SaveCLEVenues Auction will give Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present, and Future the "opportunity to pivot from helping impacted musicians in our community to assisting the clubs that they call home." To date, the non-profit has raised $35,000 for more than 80 musicians in the area who applied for financial assistance.

The auction will take place sometime in November.

