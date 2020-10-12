Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 12, 2020

Scene & Heard

Youngstown State University Faculty Now on Strike

Posted By on Mon, Oct 12, 2020 at 10:53 AM

YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
  • Youngstown State University

As Youngstown State University begins its fall break, the faculty union is now on strike. Two negotiating sessions last week and a meeting Sunday failed to generate sufficient progress on a new three-year contract, in the union's view, and so members who voted overwhelmingly Saturday to go forward with the strike will begin their virtual and in-person pickets.

Chief among the disputes between faculty and administration are annual pay increases in the new contract. A university "fact-finder" recently produced a report which recommended that faculty receive six percent salary increases over three years. In the university's proposal, however, faculty would receive no increases in year one, a one percent increase in year two and a two percent increase in year three.



University officials have called on faculty members to cancel the strike and to recognize the institution's financial instability in light of the coronavirus. University VP of Finance and Business Operations Neal McNally penned a rebuttal to union claims about the budget. Far from having a surplus, he said that enrollment is down more than four percent this semester and that YSU was projected to lose $3.7 million in operating revenue this year.

But the administration has made only modest movement in negotiations with the union, and 86 percent of the 336 faculty union members voted to strike Saturday, according to Mahoning Matters

The parties will meet Monday afternoon to try once again to iron out an agreement. Students are off Monday and Tuesday, but if the strike continues to Wednesday and beyond, the university says it will make plans to continue classes. They have even put out a call for temporary substitutes.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.  

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Kent State Gun Girl is Spending the Fall Annoying Florida College Students and Breaking Covid Policies Read More

  2. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen Has Never Smoked Pot, But She'll Still Defend Your Right To Do It In Her Long-Shot Bid for President Read More

  3. Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change Read More

  4. The Shady Group Shittily Opposing the Cleveland Schools Levy Is Out With Another Mass Mailer and Commercial Read More

  5. Cloak and Dagger, a Craft Cocktail Bar in Tremont, to Open Tuesday, October 13 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation