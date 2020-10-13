Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Bites

Hell's Fried Chicken Opens in University Circle Today

Posted By on Tue, Oct 13, 2020 at 9:38 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY HELL'S FRIED CHICKEN
  • Courtesy Hell's Fried Chicken

Good news, Cleveland chicken fans.

Hell's Fried Chicken (11324 Euclid Ave.) opens its doors today in University Circle. It'll be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. going forward.



For more on what to expect from Sheng Long Yu's new fast-casual Korean Fried Chicken, get caught up with our preview from last month:


***

Hell's Fried Chicken (11324 Euclid Ave., 216-331-1005), a fried chicken concept that has been in the works for more than a year, finally is approaching opening day. It will do that later this month in a location that is across the street from its original home, which was the primary cause for the delay.

The restaurant is from Sheng Long Yu, the entrepreneur behind Shinto restaurants in Strongsville and Westlake, Kenko in University Circle and Kent,
Dagu Rice Noodle in Asiatown and Pittsburgh, and Ipoke near the Cleveland Clinic. This one is set in a 1,600-square-foot spot near the intersection of Mayfield and Euclid.

Yu describes the concept as an American-style fried chicken restaurant starring Korean-style fried chicken. The fast-casual eatery will feature a concise menu of fried chicken, fresh-cut fries, coleslaw and bread. A blend of special flours creates a super-crispy breading that stays that way for longer than traditional all-purpose blends.

Various combos are built around tenders, whole wings, thighs and sandwiches, all of which can be ordered in one of seven different spice levels. Also available will be a number of sauces that range from sweet to hot. The fried chicken will be cooked throughout the day.

Of the concept, Yu says, "It's a little bit more upscale than a typical grab-and-go. I feel that’s something that is missing in that area."

If all goes as planned, Hell's Fried Chicken will be open by the middle of September. When it does, it will offer online ordering for easy, efficient pickup.

Given Yu's ambitious track record, don't be surprised if a Hell's Fried Chicken opens soon in a location near you.

"There are a lot of opportunities in this area, so we are definitely looking to expand this concept," he says.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Summit County Board of Elections Is Sorry About the Coronavirus "Isn't As Lethal as Liberal Left News Media and Chicken Little Researchers" Believe Tweet Read More

  2. Youngstown State University Faculty Now on Strike Read More

  3. Just In Time for Spooky Season, Prama Artspace and Gallery Hosts “Images of Haunted Ohio” Exhibition Read More

  4. Ohio Opens Door for Indoor Nursing Home Visits Read More

  5. Cinematheque Showing 'Vinyl Nation' Documentary in Its Virtual Screening Room Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation