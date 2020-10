Hell's Fried Chicken Opens in University Circle Today

click to enlarge Courtesy Hell's Fried Chicken

Good news, Cleveland chicken fans. Hell's Fried Chicken (11324 Euclid Ave.) opens its doors today in University Circle. It'll be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. going forward.For more on what to expect from Sheng Long Yu's new fast-casual Korean Fried Chicken, get caught up with our preview from last month:***Hell's Fried Chicken (11324 Euclid Ave., 216-331-1005), a fried chicken concept that has been in the works for more than a year, finally is approaching opening day. It will do that later this month in a location that is across the street from its original home, which was the primary cause for the delay.The restaurant is from Sheng Long Yu, the entrepreneur behind Shinto restaurants in Strongsville and Westlake, Kenko in University Circle and Kent,Dagu Rice Noodle in Asiatown and Pittsburgh, and Ipoke near the Cleveland Clinic. This one is set in a 1,600-square-foot spot near the intersection of Mayfield and Euclid.Yu describes the concept as an American-style fried chicken restaurant starring Korean-style fried chicken. The fast-casual eatery will feature a concise menu of fried chicken, fresh-cut fries, coleslaw and bread. A blend of special flours creates a super-crispy breading that stays that way for longer than traditional all-purpose blends.Various combos are built around tenders, whole wings, thighs and sandwiches, all of which can be ordered in one of seven different spice levels. Also available will be a number of sauces that range from sweet to hot. The fried chicken will be cooked throughout the day.Of the concept, Yu says, "It's a little bit more upscale than a typical grab-and-go. I feel that’s something that is missing in that area."If all goes as planned, Hell's Fried Chicken will be open by the middle of September. When it does, it will offer online ordering for easy, efficient pickup.Given Yu's ambitious track record, don't be surprised if a Hell's Fried Chicken opens soon in a location near you."There are a lot of opportunities in this area, so we are definitely looking to expand this concept," he says.