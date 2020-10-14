Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Cleveland Pizza Week is Coming Nov. 9-15 With $8 Pies for Everyone

Posted By on Wed, Oct 14, 2020 at 8:48 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-10-14_at_8.51.35_am.png


After a wildly successful Cleveland Pizza Week in 2019, we are excited to announce the return of the Second Annual week-long Pizza Party! Cleveland Pizza Week will kick off on Monday, November 9th. For seven days, pizza lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Pizza Week locations (29 and counting! See below for a full list) to enjoy $8 pizzas (minimum 10”). The idea is to get people to embrace the food and culture of Cleveland while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places. The official participants and their descriptions can be found at www.clevelandpizzaweek.com.



Cleveland Pizza Week passports will help guide pizza lovers to participating restaurants — passports can be picked up at each participating location starting on November 9th and will be stamped by the restaurant for each full pie ordered. Passports will also be available for download at clevelandpizzaweek.com. Earn four or more stamps and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.

2020 Participants: 3 Palms Pinecrest, Beerhead East Bank, Bier Market./Bar Cento, Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria, Citizen Pie, Citizen Pie Roman Cafe, Danny Boy's, Dante's Inferno, Eddie's Pizzeria Cerino's, Market Garden, Mikey's Pizza, My Pizzeta, Ohio City Pizzeria, Papa Nick's, Pizza 216, Pizzeria Angie's, Salted Dough, Sauced Taproom, Sauced Wood Fired Oven, Saucy Brew Works, Sirna's Farm Fresh Kitchen, Sloppy Bob's, Southern Tier, Tavern of Little Italy, Teamz Restaurant & Bar, Thirsty Dog Brewing Co., Tony K's Bar & Grille, Wild Goose, Zeppe's Pizza and more to be announced!

Event Info:
• Nov. 9-15, 2020, $8 minimum 10” pizzas
• Age: This is an all-ages event. Some locations may be 21+
• Pizza Passports: Collect 4 or more stamps to be entered to win $250 in Pizza Gift Cards
• Social media handles: Follow @clevelandpizzaweek on Instagram #ClevelandPizzaWeek
• $8 pizza descriptions and info will be available at www.clevelandpizzaweek.com

