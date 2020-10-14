Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Bites

Der Braumeister Hires New Executive Chef to Help Write the 35-Year-Old Restaurant’s Next Chapter

For the first time in Der Braumeister’s 35-year history, a non-family member will be serving as executive chef. That person is Jason Quinlan, who will be taking over starting Thursday, October 15th. The chef has worked at One Walnut, Spice Kitchen and Marigold Catering.

“I’m beyond excited to get to work at Der Braumeister,” Quinlan said in a statement. “This family has a long history in the community, so being chosen as the first non-family chef to lead the kitchen is an honor. I can’t wait to work alongside Linda and Jenn, learning the family secrets and recipes that have made this restaurant such a beloved staple for so many years, while also adding my own spin and helping Der Brau take their next steps into the future.”



Quinlan will be relieving Linda Hoertz of her duties. Hoertz is the mother of third-generation owner Jenn Wirtz.

“After 35 years working in this kitchen, I look forward to taking a much needed step back from the business and spending more time with my family,” Hoertz said. “I have the utmost trust and respect for Chef Jason, and I feel more than comfortable handing him the torch.”

Quinlan will apply his experience and skill to the current menu while incorporating some new creations of his own.

“I’m beyond excited to have Chef Jason join our team,” Wirtz said. “We’ve been so fortunate to have served our community — together, as a family — for as long as we have, and now it’s time to take our next steps as a business. Jason isn’t going to be changing who we are, but instead, he’s helping us evolve. He respects our history, and he’s enthusiastic about learning our recipes and styles, so I know he will help preserve that part of our family moving forward.”

You can find Der Braumeister at 13046 Lorain Ave. (216-671-6220).

