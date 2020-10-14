Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Kamala Harris Coming to Cleveland Friday

Posted By on Wed, Oct 14, 2020 at 10:40 AM

Kamala Harris - U.S. SENATE, OFFICE OF KAMALA HARRIS
  • U.S. Senate, Office of Kamala Harris
  • Kamala Harris

Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris will travel to Cleveland Friday, the Joe Biden campaign announced this morning. No additional details were provided.

As Donald Trump has retreated from Ohio, pulling millions of dollars worth of ads across battleground states, the Biden campaign looks to exploit its advantage. (Ohio is a toss-up in most current polls, but Biden holds a slight edge, for whatever that's worth.)



Biden was just in Ohio Monday, traveling to both Cincinnati and Toledo while Republican VP Mike Pence was in Columbus. Both parties would be delighted to collect the state's 18 electoral votes, which swung hard for Trump in the 2016 election and are typically regarded as crucial in determining the presidential winner.

Harris, a California Senator, has been campaigning while also participating in Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. She was also the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party's keynote speaker at its annual dinner last year. 


***
