SoHo in Ohio City Announces Plans to Reopen as Fast-Casual Eatery in the Coming Weeks

In the midst of too much bad news in the restaurant world, there are some rays of sunshine. One of those rays will be coming from the heart of Ohio City thanks to Nolan Konkoski and Molly Smith. The couple is inching ever closer to reopening their beloved Southern-styled eatery SoHo (1889 W. 25th St., 216-298-9090). That likely will occur before the end of October.“I know we’ve been two weeks away for months now,” Konkoski jokes. “But we are hopeful that we are now at the two-week point.”SoHo – short for Southern Hospitality – opened eight years ago, but the fried chicken and whiskey emporium has been sealed up tight since March. That will change in the coming weeks when the restaurant reopens, but with a significantly different format.“This isn’t going to be a drastic change, but operationally we are going to be a different kind of restaurant,” Konkoski says of the switch to fast-casual service. “We will no longer be a full-service restaurant for the foreseeable future.”Management used some of the down time for menu planning and construction, which has converted the bar to a walk-up counter with menu board, order station and pick-up area. Additionally, a take-out window has been added on the patio to facilitate even speedier service. For the time being, there will be no seating inside, only on the patio while weather permits.As for the food, Konkoski says that most of your favorites will still be available.“We’re doing basically the same style food that we’ve done, just tweaked it to be more to-go friendly and pared it down to make it easier for our staff,” he says.Those dishes will be accompanied by beer, wine and cocktails to go as well.