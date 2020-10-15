Here's Cleveland Public Power's Explanation for the String of Recent Power Outages on the Near West Side

For the outages on Saturday and Monday: A large tree limb hit two main electrical lines at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, which essentially connected the two lines and shorted a number of feeder lines leading to outages throughout the west side. This included two lines that “wrapped” or connected at the W. 41st St. Substation. The tree limb on the lines at the Zoo was not found until Monday, which is why there was an outage on Saturday and Monday. This issue has been resolved and tree trimming crews are currently working in the zoo to clear additional power lines.
For the outages last night: Last night at 8:12pm an automated alarm sounded on a 69 KV Transformer (a large electrical load transformer) at the west 41st substation. Due to this abnormal and serious alarm, CPP crews shut it down at 8:45 as a precaution. At 9:20 residents were restored to service. Currently the crews are working to find out why the alarm went off and to fix any issues. This 69KV Transformer is one of three transformers that feeds from the W. 41st st. Substation to the Near West Side and accounts for approximately 6,000 customers. Because the other 2 transformers were still online, only some people in the neighborhood lost power. I’ve asked that if CPP is going to shut off the power for any reason that they must notify me and the community in advance.
