Thursday, October 15, 2020

Kamala Harris No Longer Coming to Cleveland Friday After Some Staff Test Positive for Covid

Posted By on Thu, Oct 15, 2020 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge GAGE SKIDORE/FLICKRCC
  • Gage Skidore/FlickrCC

The scheduled campaign stop in Cleveland this Friday by Kamala Harris is off, the Biden-Harris team announced this morning, after two staffers tested positive for Covid.

Neither Biden nor Harris had come into close contact with either of those people and Harris has tested negative for Covid twice since last weekend. Still, the vice presidential candidate is suspending travel and campaigning until Monday out of an abundance of caution.



"Neither of these people have had contact with Vice President Biden, Senator Harris or any other staffers since testing positive or in the 48 hours prior to their positive test results," Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement. "After being with Senator Harris, both individuals attended personal, non-campaign events in the past week. Under our campaign's strict health protocols, both individuals had to be tested before returning to their work with the campaign from these personal events. These protocols help protect the campaign, the staff, and anyone who they may have contact with; the importance of having such protocols — which include testing before resuming duties, regular testing while working in-person, isolation after time off, and masking and distancing while on campaign duties — have been illustrated once again."

