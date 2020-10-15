Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 15, 2020

C-Notes

Local Guitarist Neil Zaza Teams Up With Verb Ballets for Special Halloween Program

Posted By on Thu, Oct 15, 2020 at 1:41 PM

COURTESY OF VERB BALLETS
  • Courtesy of Verb Ballets
Not one to let a pandemic ruin his Halloween, local guitar wiz Neil Zaza has teamed up with Verb Ballets to present Carnival Macabre, an event billed as a “a cinematic dance-rock experience.

The virtual event will premiere at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.



“A dance of darkness through classical masterpieces is reimagined through the mind of rock maestro [Neil] Zaza,” reads a press release about the event. “This symphonic rock ballet mixes dark, powerful arrangements of classical masterpieces by Mozart, Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns, Jenkins and Albinoni with the fury of a rock concert.”

Choreographer Antonio Morillo will bring visualization and “passionate choreography” to showcase Verb Ballets and “conjure up the supernatural,” beginning with "a carnival of souls to take you on a journey."

The program includes Prokofiev’s "Dance of the Knights," and Verb Ballets and Zaza will stage a rendition of the iconic solo, "Dying Swan."

The night will also offer "more haunting reinterpretations in this visually impressive and fiercely musical collaboration to experience dance in a whole new way."

Tickets cost $25 and include an encore viewing for 48 hours following the premiere.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Sokolowski's, A True Cleveland Treasure, Has Permanently Closed After 97 Years in Business Read More

  2. SoHo in Ohio City Announces Plans to Reopen as Fast-Casual Eatery in the Coming Weeks Read More

  3. Kamala Harris Coming to Cleveland Friday Read More

  4. Try Not to Cry at this Tower City Cinemas Tribute Video from Cleveland State Students Read More

  5. Stop Parking Your Cars on Sidewalks Downtown You Lazy Doofuses Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation