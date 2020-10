Local Guitarist Neil Zaza Teams Up With Verb Ballets for Special Halloween Program

Courtesy of Verb Ballets

Not one to let a pandemic ruin his Halloween, local guitar wiz Neil Zaza has teamed up with Verb Ballets to present Carnival Macabre, an event billed as a “a cinematic dance-rock experience.The virtual event will premiere at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.“A dance of darkness through classical masterpieces is reimagined through the mind of rock maestro [Neil] Zaza,” reads a press release about the event. “This symphonic rock ballet mixes dark, powerful arrangements of classical masterpieces by Mozart, Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns, Jenkins and Albinoni with the fury of a rock concert.”Choreographer Antonio Morillo will bring visualization and “passionate choreography” to showcase Verb Ballets and “conjure up the supernatural,” beginning with "a carnival of souls to take you on a journey."The program includes Prokofiev’s "Dance of the Knights," and Verb Ballets and Zaza will stage a rendition of the iconic solo, "Dying Swan."The night will also offer "more haunting reinterpretations in this visually impressive and fiercely musical collaboration to experience dance in a whole new way." Tickets cost $25 and include an encore viewing for 48 hours following the premiere.