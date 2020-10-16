Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, October 16, 2020

Bakersfield Taco Spot in Ohio City to Reopen as Avo Modern Mexican

There’s a full-on taco swap taking place in Ohio City, as one taco shop will be replaced by another.

Bakersfield Tacos, which closed in March and never reopened, will be replaced by Avo Modern Mexican (2058 W. 25th St.). The new operators, who were named by multiple sources, are spouses Julie Mesenburg and Gabriel Zeller. The couple also run Char in Rocky River and Barra Tacos in Sandusky and Amherst.



If the menu at Barra offers up any clues as to what diners can expect at Avo, customers can look forward to appetizers like salsa samplers, traditional and customizable guacamole, and warm queso and chips. Soups like Mexican corn chowder and chorizo chili are joined by a few salads. Tacos arrive in flour tortillas unless corn shells are requested. Fillings range from carnitas, chorizo and shredded chicken to American-style fillings like steak and queso, lobster and bacon, and coconut-breaded shrimp. Of course, there are bound to be margaritas in multiple flavors.

The space currently is receiving a makeover to ready it for opening day. When that will be is a mystery as the owners could not be reached for comment.
click to enlarge DOUG TRATTNER
  • Doug Trattner

