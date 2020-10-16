Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, October 16, 2020

Vote Now in Scene's Best of Cleveland 2020 Finalist Poll

As far as timing goes, launching the Best of Cleveland 2020 poll in March only for the full hammer of the coronavirus pandemic to come down days later wasn't ideal.

Scene's annual survey and awards, after all, celebrate the very best reasons and places for Clevelanders to get together. And that's exactly what experts have told us to avoid.



It was a long spring, a longer summer, and this fall and winter aren't expected to get any easier. But, like true Clevelanders, we're getting through it together, and for every moment of sadness — and there have been many — there are undercurrents of optimism and hope.

We may not be able to get together like we used to, but we can still cheer each other on from a distance.

So Best of Cleveland, after sitting on the shelf with that survivalist ration of beans for six months, will go on, as a reason to do just that.

And as always, we need your help to find the best of the best. Since everyone already has voting at the top of their minds, we have no doubt you'll come through.

Finalist voting is now live and will continue through Nov. 13th, with winners announced in the Dec. 2nd issue of Scene.

Vote. Vote. Vote.

