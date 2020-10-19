Monday, October 19, 2020
Kamala Harris to Campaign in Cleveland After Postponement Due to Covid-19
By Sam Allard
on Mon, Oct 19, 2020 at 9:39 AM
The Biden-Harris campaign announced this weekend that Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate and California Senator Kamala Harris will indeed make a campaign stop in Cleveland.
After canceling her Northeast Ohio stop scheduled for last Friday due to two positive Covid-19 tests on her campaign staff, Harris is now planning to be in Cleveland Tuesday or shortly thereafter, early reports on Sunday said
The Friday visit was canceled out of an abundance of caution. Harris herself had recently tested negative twice and didn't come into contact with those who'd tested positive, the campaign reported. The cancellation was nevertheless in keeping with their Covid protocols.
No additional details were provided for the stop, but there should be updates later today.
