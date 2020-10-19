Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 19, 2020

Scene & Heard

Study Raises Concerns About Alzheimer's in Ohio's Rural Appalachia

Posted By on Mon, Oct 19, 2020 at 6:41 AM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The impact of Alzheimer's disease in Ohio is expected to rise dramatically in coming years, and researchers say Appalachian counties could be particularly affected.

A recent study from The Ohio State University examines the prevalence of Alzheimer's and other related cognitive disorders among Medicare beneficiaries in various geographic areas. Study co-author Jeffrey Wing, assistant professor of epidemiology at OSU, explained that when comparing urban counties, the prevalence of Alzheimer's in Appalachia was 1% - 3% lower than in non-Appalachian counties.



"But the converse was true in rural Appalachian counties," Wing said. "So rural Appalachian counties, compared to rural non-Appalachian counties, had anywhere between 2% - 3% greater prevalence of Alzheimer's disease."

The population of Ohioans age 65 and older who live with Alzheimer's disease is expected to grow roughly 13% by 2025 to 250,000 people.

Despite progress in recent years, Appalachian Ohio is considered more economically distressed than other regions. And Wing noted a higher burden of Alzheimer's in rural Appalachia could be related to challenges in accessing health care.

"In order to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, you really need to see a neurologist. And these specialties may not be equally distributed," he said. "So socioeconomic factors or access to care or even access to specialized providers could really explain some of these disparate findings."

Wing said the study is just a first step, and he hopes further research can help better highlight the potential needs in Appalachia to support those living with the disease.

"A lot of work needs to be done on trying to disentangle where exactly this disparity is coming from: where it's happening, why it's happening, and being able to potentially alleviate this disparity," he said.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, about 600,000 family caregivers in Ohio provide nearly $10 billion in unpaid care for loved ones diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Healthcare

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. In Bay Village, Someone Called Cops on a Sleeping Homeless Person. It was a Statue of Jesus. Read More

  2. Cleveland Clinic's Billing Practices Under the Microscope in Class Action Suit Read More

  3. Sokolowski's, A True Cleveland Treasure, Has Permanently Closed After 97 Years in Business Read More

  4. Bakersfield Taco Spot in Ohio City to Reopen as Avo Modern Mexican Read More

  5. Shaker Heights Fires Police Officer Who Gave Middle Finger to Protestors at Presidential Debate in Cleveland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation