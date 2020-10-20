Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Scene & Heard

It's That Time of Year When Clevelanders Can Enjoy a Purple Glow Over the City Thanks to Green City Growers

Posted By on Tue, Oct 20, 2020 at 1:59 PM

That magical purple glow over the city of Cleveland is, sadly, not a vortex opened to deliver us all peacefully and safely to a more just, happier dimension.

But, on the upside, the light show is also not a byproduct of pollution from the Sweetums factory.



Yes, it's that time of year when the late sunrise, certain atmospheric conditions on certain days, and the operations at the Green City Growers in Cleveland's Central neighborhood combine to give Clevelanders a purple sky show.

Since 2018 when it installed energy-efficient LED lamps, the worker-owned greenhouse and urban farm's magenta lamps that give life to its crops also provide a little razzle dazzle for early-morning commuters from about 4 a.m. to sunrise when the weather is just right.

Green City Growers is under the Evergreen umbrella of companies, which also just helped Phoenix Coffee transition to an employee-owned cooperative model.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

