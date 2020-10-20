Rock Hall Announces Laundry List of Special Guests for Virtual 2020 Inductions on Nov. 7

Courtesy the Rock Hall

The Rock Hall's 2020 Induction Ceremony, originally slated for May in Cleveland and then pushed back to a virtual event on Nov. 7th because of the pandemic, will air live on HBO that night, in a departure from the delayed, taped airings of the past, and will include a whole roster of special guests to induct and celebrate Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex and Ahmet Ertegun Award winners Jon Landau and Irving Azoff."The HBO special on November 7th will feature guests including Luke Bryan, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Miley Cyrus, Billy Gibbons, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Bill Idol, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, Nancy Wilson and more, all highlighting the importance and influence of the 2020 Inductees," the Rock Hall announced this week. "Dave Grohl kicks off the show with a heartfelt introduction to this year’s class of Inductees, and the special guests will speak further on how the 2020 Inductees impacted their personal and professional careers."The Rock Hall's 2020 Inductee exhibit is currently on view at the museum and the induction ceremonies return to Cleveland next fall.