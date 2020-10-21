Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Prosperity Social Club Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Posted By on Wed, Oct 21, 2020 at 10:57 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PROSPERITY SOCIAL CLUB
  • Courtesy of Prosperity Social Club
Fifteen years ago today, the Tremont bar formerly known as Dempsey’s Oasis reopened as Prosperity Social Club, a place that offers local brews, classic cocktails and homemade dishes. Prior to COVID restrictions, live music used to be a staple too.

“I joke that 15 bar/restaurant years is like 75 years in real life, and recent events have only made that feel more true,” says owner Bonnie Flinner in a press release about Prosperity’s anniversary. “I’m honored to be the caretaker of a destination with a long history as a neighborhood gathering place, and I’m incredibly humbled that so many Clevelanders have loved and supported Prosperity over the last decade and a half.”



To celebrate, Flinner is offering her favorite menu item—the Ethnic Platter—for $15 today and Saturday. The platter includes two potato pierogi, cabbage and noodles with kielbaski, one Hungarian stuffed cabbage roll and a potato pancake served with apple-cranberry chutney and/or sour cream.

“The delicious sampling is a little nod to my heritage and to that of the bar’s longtime previous owners, the Dembowski family,” says Flinner, who has recently brought back Prosperity's popular brunch and is in the process of updating the dinner menu to include "more warm and comforting entrées to help us all weather whatever lies ahead."

“The Hungarian stuffed cabbage and savory shepherd’s pie are transitioning from specials to daily staples," she says.

Food can be ordered on-site and for takeout or delivery on Prosperity’s website or via DoorDash, and Prosperity will continue to feature its haddock fish fry on Fridays.

Five years ago, Flinner held a multi-generational party to toast Prosperity's tenth anniversary. Because of COVID-19, that's not an option this year.

“The pandemic may have forced us to do things much differently in our 15th year," says Flinner, "but thankfully we are holding on with the continued support of our loyal customer base and community.”

