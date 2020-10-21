Savage Love: I Think My Boyfriend Voted for Trump

Joe Newton

I'm sorry you haven't found your ideal man, SADASS, or the right dominant couple or a vanilla guy you could love and a dominant sex worker you could see on the side. Not everyone finds their ideal mate/position/situation, despite our best efforts, which is why it's important that we build lives for ourselves that are rich and rewarding while we look for our dream dude(s). Because then even if we're unhappily single — or we find ourselves unhappily single again — we would still have meaning and pleasure in our lives. And that makes it easier for us to live in hope that, should all the planets align, it could still happen for us or happen for us again. (Please note: I'm qualifying "single" with "unhappy" here not because all single people are unhappy — which is absolutely untrue — but because this single person, SADASS, is unhappy.)I have to assume it has happened for you once or twice, SADASS. While none of your relationships with any of the vanilla guys, single Masters, dominant couples, or sex workers you've met along the way turned into long-term connections, there had to have been some good times and real — if not lasting — connections over the years. Instead of seeing those relationships as a string of failures because they all ended, SADASS, you should see them as a long series of successful short-term relationships. And while you may regret that none lasted for years or decades, there's nothing about being partnered that immunizes a person against regret. If you were still with one of those vanilla guys, you might always regret not meeting a Master; if you were with a Master or a dominant couple, you might regret — from time to time — not having a more egalitarian relationship.Although you say you're not interested in having sex, SADASS, your interests are erotically charged. If your erotic-if-not-sexual fantasies are causing you distress — if you want to switch off your built-in romantic/erotic drive — anti-depressants often lower and sometimes tank a person's libido. For most people that's an unwelcome side effect, but you may find it a blessing — at least for now, SADASS, while you're dealing with your health and employment issues. It's an extreme move, but it's far less extreme than the one you've been contemplating, so it might be worth discussing with a sex-positive, kink-positive, reality-aware therapist.Finally, please don't end your life. The world is a far more interesting place with you in it. And while finding a romantic partner is never the solution to our problems — it's only the start of a whole new set of problems — I've heard from countless people over the years who found something close to what they were looking for in their fifties, sixties, and even seventies. But it can't happen for you if you aren't here for it.Crisis Services Canada maintains a 24-hour suicide-prevention hotline: 833-456-4566. In the United States, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.Totally gay guys get blown off on Grindr and Sniffies and Recon all the time. Totally straight guys get blown off on Tinder and Farmers Only and Christian Mingle all the time. I'm not minimizing the unique challenges bisexuals face by bisexual men and women — biphobia is real — but everyone faces rejection, BIGUY. And while some gay guys don't wanna date bi guys, you aren't looking for a date. You're looking for a dick to suck.So get back on Grindr. When you see a hot guy on the street, on the subway, or your military base, quickly open Grindr — or Scruff or Sniffies or Recon or all of the above — and if they're on there, too, send 'em a message. If they're interested, they'll write back. If they aren't, they won't. And if you're worried a guy won't let you suck his dick if you tell him you're bisexual and you don't mind blowing guys who might be biphobic, don't disclose your bisexuality on your profile and stick to, "Sup?" and "Looking?" when you message them.And you know ... back when men picked each other up in bars ... you had to make eye contact with a lotta guys before you locked eyes with the right guy. If you made eye contact with a guy who wasn't interested — if you weren't his style or his type — he wouldn't make eye contact with you again. That's essentially what a guy is doing when he "blows you off" on Grindr: he's taking a quick look, deciding you're not for him, and looking away — the exact same thing you're doing to guys who aren't your style or type. Guys who left the bar after two guys looked away never got to suck a dick, BIGUY, so don't give up after a couple of guys blow you off on Grindr. Just keep looking around.Yes you do, OFH, and you tell him why: elections have consequences. Better a trusty vibrator than an unworthy Trump voter.