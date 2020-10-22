Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 22, 2020

C-Notes

Roots of American Music’s Annual Benefit to Take Place Online on Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Oct 22, 2020 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge invitation-roam_annual_benefit_10.24.20.png
The locally based Roots of American Music has announced that its Annual Benefit concert will take place online this year in the form of a concert featuring Mourning [A] BLKstar.

The group will perform live at the Bop Stop at 8 p.m. on Saturday.



The livestream will be free, and VIP Tickets and Sponsorship packages are available. Proceeds from the concert will benefit ROAM’s education and outreach efforts. 

VIP Tickets cost $75 and include two vinyl albums, including the latest from Mourning [A] BLKstar and the compilation Analog Rebellion: Musicians Speak Out. Sponsorship Packages start at $500 and include marketing and recognition opportunities as well the aforementioned vinyl albums.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Roots Of American Music Annual Benefit, Mourning [A] BLKstar

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. It's That Time of Year When Clevelanders Can Enjoy a Purple Glow Over the City Thanks to Green City Growers Read More

  2. The Cuyahoga County Recorder's Office Is Dealing With a Bed Bug Infestation, If You're Wondering Why Things Are Taking Longer Than Normal There Read More

  3. In Bay Village, Someone Called Cops on a Sleeping Homeless Person. It was a Statue of Jesus. Read More

  4. How Did Cleveland Come to Love Clambakes So Much? Read More

  5. Solstice Roasters to Open Cafe in Former Peterson Nut Space in Gateway District Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation