Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 23, 2020

C-Notes

Just in Time for Halloween, VANIK Returns with Horror-Infused New Album

Posted By on Fri, Oct 23, 2020 at 9:42 AM

click to enlarge vanik_iii_cover_art.jpg
A session musician, studio owner, and a live guitarist for the Cleveland-based metal band Midnight, Shaun Vanek is also the face—and the voice—behind VANIK, a horror-infused music project.

“Let's be real: Halloween is—objectively—the best holiday,” the guitar phenom says in a press release about his band's latest album, VANIK III. “Still, the last decade or so has left me wanting more from the season's music. While traditional spooky-sounds — the ones featuring creaking staircases, hollow moans, and virgin screams — are great, I've always envisioned a reality where autumn's soundtrack has a bit more flare. I wanted — no, needed — something that got me looking forward to every fall... something rife with detailed Halloween imagery... something that allowed me to escape into my very own Halloween world.”



Shortly after forming four years ago, VANIK issued its self-titled debut, and in 2017, VANIK made its first live-stage appearance. The band played two sold-out shows, one in Cleveland and a second in Toronto. When performing, VANIK puts on an elaborate, theatrical show complete with stage props and intricate lighting effects.

Known to personalize each release with unique twists such as Halloween masks, decorations, and posters, the multi-talented Vanek makes the extras by hand.

Vanek has released the album through the band's Mercinary Records and through Austenitized Records. Mercinary Records will produce CD and cassette pressings as well as a digital release, and Austenitized Records will publish a blue- and black-colored vinyl version.

Vanek says 2020, a dumpster fire of a year that “feels like a never-ending horror movie,” inspired his approach on the album, a showcase for his remarkable guitar skills.

Unable to tour because of the pandemic, the band taped a live show from its rehearsal space to celebrate the album's release.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. It's That Time of Year When Clevelanders Can Enjoy a Purple Glow Over the City Thanks to Green City Growers Read More

  2. In Bay Village, Someone Called Cops on a Sleeping Homeless Person. It was a Statue of Jesus. Read More

  3. Sheriff Warns Ohio Amateur Predator Catcher Group to Stop or Face Possible Prosecution After Three Targets Commit Suicide Read More

  4. 31 Rural Ohio Counties Considered "Red Zones" for COVID Read More

  5. Foiled Plot Against Michigan Governor Shows Far-Right Domestic Terrorism is a Threat — And the Calls Are Coming From Inside the White House Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation