Local Roots Rockers AJ & the Woods Release New Single and Accompanying Music Video

The local roots rock act AJ & the Woods just today released its new single, “Home,” and the band also filmed an accompanying music video.
Recorded at Lava Room Recording and produced by Mike Brown, the song is the first single from the group’s forthcoming album. Weaving a rich sonic tapestry, “Home” throws fiddle and mandolin into the mix and shows off the vocal talents of the act's new backing vocal group the Willows.
The accompany music video captures the band both performing at the studio and playing live. The studio footage is in black and white and the live footage is in color.
“’Home’ is an uplifting piece that cannot help but make you smile,” reads a press release about the song. “It's the cooling rain after a hot summer day; it's the freedom of the unplanned; it's the love of home wherever and with whomever that may be.”
The full-length should arrive sometime in 2021.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.