Progressive Caucus Wants to Recycle Yard Signs for Next Year's Municipal Elections

click to enlarge Sam Allard / Scene

Brian Kazy yard sign in Ward 16.

The drop-off locations are below

Ward 1: 18115 Harvard Ave. 44115 (leave signs on front porch)

Ward 11: 3604 W. 128th St. 44111 (leave signs in front yard)

Ward 12: 4465 South Hills Dr. 44109 (leave signs by back door)

Ward 17: 3410 W. 148th St. 44111 (leave signs on front porch)

Cleveland Heights: 2597 Exeter Rd. Cleveland Heights 44118 (leave signs on front porch)

Mayfield Heights: 6384 Ashdale Rd. Mayfield Heights 44124 (leave signs on the side of the garage or front of garage door)

Newburgh Heights: 3874 Washington Park Blvd. Newburgh Heights 44105 (leave signs on front porch)

Shaker Heights: 3100 Woodbury Rd. Shaker Heights 44120 (leave signs by the side of garage)

Bay Village: 354 Huntsmere Dr. Bay Village 44140 (Leave signs on the side of the house or by the front porch)

Berea: 137 Westbridge Dr. Berea 44017 (leave signs on driveway in front of garage)

Brooklyn: 4319 Newberry Dr. Brooklyn 44144 (leave signs by front door)

Lakewood:1 348 Saint Charles Ave. Lakewood 44107 (leave signs on front porch)

Parma: 8219 Manorford Dr. Parma 44129 (leave signs on back porch)

Rocky River: 780 Bates Rd. Rocky River 44116 (leave signs in front yard - at dead end)

Strongsville: 15140 Stillbrooke Dr. Strongsville 44136 (leave signs against garage door)

The Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus is encouraging voters not to throw away their 2020 election-season yard signs, hoping to donate the metal frames to progressive candidates in the 2021 municipal elections across Northeast Ohio.Steve Holecko, the Progressive Caucus' political director, told Scene that the metal frame on each yard sign costs in the neighborhood of one dollar, and that donations of metal yard frames next year would be the equivalent of financial donations in the corresponding dollar amount. (Yard signs, mailers and other publicity materials are often among the most expensive costs of local campaigns.)He said that voters can drop off signs after at one of 15 residential locations across Cuyahoga County on the Wednesday and Thursday following next week's election. CCPC will store the metal frames in their office until next year and will take the top portion — the part with the candidate's name on it — to the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District for recycling there."If you are really ambitious," an email announcing the sign recycling plan read, "go to your polling location immediately after the polls close and help the polling location out by taking the signs. Candidates typically don't go back to retrieve their signs and the polling location is left to dispose of them."** Cleveland Drop Off Locations **** East Side Suburbs Drop Off Locations **** West Side Suburbs Drop Off Locations *****