Second Season of Local Podcast 'Cryptic' To Debut This Week

A locally produced “modern radio drama podcast” that follows the story of two characters, Cole (Joshua Isley) and Julie Kurtz (Kristen Larsen), as they host their own podcast exploring the world of Cryptids,debuted last year as the duo aimed to “uncover the truth behind well-known myths and legends [like] Bigfoot, Mothman, the Serpent Mound, etc.”Now, the creators have announced season 2 will debut on Wednesday.“Season 2 picks up right where season 1 left us as the twins Cole and Julie Kurtz come to grips with some very surprising news about their father and are sent on some errands to right the wrongs they’ve committed while (mis)handling the family business in their father’s absence,” reads a press release about the new season.The hosts anticipate that fans of podcasts like, andand TV shows likeandwill like and appreciateIn addition to Isley and Larsen, the local cast includes Deb Lemire, Craig Raymayley, DJ Remark, Adam Hoffman and Amanda Lanier.completed production of season 2 in August after running a successful Kickstarter campaign. Season 1 is available in its entirety and listeners can subscribe toon Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or anywhere podcasts are available.