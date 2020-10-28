Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Scene & Heard

WKYC's Tiffany Tarpley Heading to Toledo to Become Morning Show Anchor

Posted By on Wed, Oct 28, 2020 at 6:32 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY TIFFANY TARPLEY
  • Courtesy Tiffany Tarpley
Tiffany Tarpley, a reporter and fill-in anchor at Cleveland's WKYC Channel 3, has accepted a job as co—anchor of the morning show on Toledo's WTOL. The Bowling Green State University alum will begin her new gig two hours west of Cleveland in December.

Tarpley has been with WKYC since 2014 and has covered a number of high-profile stories locally, including the 2016 Cavs championship and its aftermath and recent racial justice demonstrations.



"I’ve absolutely enjoyed the past 6 1/2 years at WKYC," Tarpley told Scene. "I’ve grown so much as a journalist and individual during my time in Cleveland. It’s been such a blessing to be able to tell stories that matter to this community and give back to Northeast Ohio... I will miss so many people who’ve made a true impact on my life professionally and personally but I’m also excited about this next chapter in Toledo."

In a statement to WTOL, Tarpley said that now is a critical moment for the journalism industry.

"I truly believe the role of journalists is more important now than ever before," she said. "We need to be truth-seekers and hold the powerful accountable while also being fair and providing context in the stories we tell."


***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Right-Wing Fraudsters Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Have Now Been Indicted in Cuyahoga County for Robocall Scheme Read More

  2. RTA Rides Will Be Free on Election Day Read More

  3. Now Open: Soba Asian Kitchen, a Fast-Casual Hibachi Restaurant on Coventry Read More

  4. Progressive Caucus Wants to Recycle Yard Signs for Next Year's Municipal Elections Read More

  5. #WhoWasJeny? 107.3 FM Has Quietly Switched from Modern Pop to Alternative Rock Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...