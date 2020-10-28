WKYC's Tiffany Tarpley Heading to Toledo to Become Morning Show Anchor

click to enlarge Courtesy Tiffany Tarpley

Tiffany Tarpley, a reporter and fill-in anchor at Cleveland's WKYC Channel 3, has accepted a job as co—anchor of the morning show on Toledo's WTOL. The Bowling Green State University alum will begin her new gig two hours west of Cleveland in December.Tarpley has been with WKYC since 2014 and has covered a number of high-profile stories locally, including the 2016 Cavs championship and its aftermath and recent racial justice demonstrations."I’ve absolutely enjoyed the past 6 1/2 years at WKYC," Tarpley told Scene. "I’ve grown so much as a journalist and individual during my time in Cleveland. It’s been such a blessing to be able to tell stories that matter to this community and give back to Northeast Ohio... I will miss so many people who’ve made a true impact on my life professionally and personally but I’m also excited about this next chapter in Toledo."In a statement to WTOL, Tarpley said that now is a critical moment for the journalism industry."I truly believe the role of journalists is more important now than ever before," she said. "We need to be truth-seekers and hold the powerful accountable while also being fair and providing context in the stories we tell."***