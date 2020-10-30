Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 30, 2020

Bites

Aldi’s Boozy Advent Calendars Hit Stores the Day After the Election

Posted By on Fri, Oct 30, 2020 at 12:41 PM

JAIME LEE
  • Jaime Lee

The geniuses at Aldi have done it again.

Not only are their legendary advent calendars extra awesome this year, they’re also hitting stores the morning after the election, on November 4.



So if you need to buy a daily dose of alcohol and cheese to get through the end of the year (and who could blame you, honestly), get yourself to a local Aldi after staying up all night to watch election returns.

The big news this year is that they’re going to offer a hard seltzer advent calendar, so all of you people going through White Claw withdrawals during lockdown better start looking for a quarter for your shopping cart.

They’re also releasing the more classic wine and cheese advent calendars, and we got a preview of those tasty holiday classics.

The 2020 Collection Wine Advent Calendar includes 24 bottles at the 187-milliliter size, which are great for multiple reasons. Not only are they cute, they’ll also help you keep your alcohol consumption in check as each of these little bottles is about one extra-large glass of wine. (Seriously, who drinks small glasses of wine these days?)

We popped open the box for a sneak peak at the week's ahead, and the unit contained ten reds, four roses, eight whites and two bubbly friends. The box costs $69.99 and seems to be worth every penny.

The large selection of advent calendars will be available at all local Aldi locations, but the ones with alcohol will only be offered at Aldi locations that already sell booze. You probably already know if your favorite location sells booze, but if you want to find out you can search it at the Aldi store finder.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Booze, Aldi

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Yonder, a Breakfast and Lunch Spot in Asiatown, Opens Monday Read More

  2. Ohio Sets Staggering New Record for COVID Cases; DeWine Cites Informal Social Gatherings, Again Implores Everyone to Wear Masks Read More

  3. FirstEnergy Fires CEO Chuck Jones for Violating Company Policy and Code of Ethics as Two Plead Guilty in HB6 Case Read More

  4. Right-Wing Fraudsters Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Have Now Been Indicted in Cuyahoga County for Robocall Scheme Read More

  5. A Message From the Secret Cabal Sabotaging Cleveland’s School Levy Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...