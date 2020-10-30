Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, October 30, 2020

C-Notes

Bop Stop One of 20 U.S. Venues to Receive Live Music Society Grant

Posted By on Fri, Oct 30, 2020 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE BOP STOP
  • Courtesy of the Bop Stop
COVID-19 has negatively impacted small concert venues across the country. To provide some support, Live Music Society has just handed out 20 grants in amounts ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 per venue.

The Bop Stop was the only Ohio venue selected to receive one of the grants that went to non-profit and for-profit venues that have been open for at least three years and are dedicated primarily to live music (as opposed to restaurants or bars that offer live music mostly as an adjunct to food and beverage service).



“Music is magic,” says Live Music Society founder/board chairman Pete Muller in a statement. “It has tremendous power to connect people and create energy. There are small venues around the country that create soul-filling experiences for their audiences, staff, and for the local and touring musicians that play there. These clubs are a precious and important part of our nation’s music ecosystem, and our goal is to help them continue to be excellent at what they do.”

The grant program will continue over a two-year period.

The Bop Stop is currently open and is livestreaming concerts and allowing limited in-person attendance.

