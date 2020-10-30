Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 30, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Postal Carrier Indicted After Local Cops Find Hundreds of Undelivered Pieces of Mail in Car

Posted By on Fri, Oct 30, 2020 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock

It's never a good time to get caught with a trunkful of undelivered mail if you're a USPS worker, but if there's a worst time to enter that particular legal battle, well, now would be it.

A Maple Heights woman has been indicted by the Feds on a charge of delaying or destructing the mail, Northern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman's office announced today. Officers with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General investigated the case.



The 27-year-old mail carrier was arrested while off duty on a separate case by Bedford police, who discovered approximately 335 pieces of undelivered mail in the suspect's trunk.

“Americans depend upon the reliability and security of the U.S. mail, especially during this election season,” U.S Attorney Justin Herdman said in a press release. “Actions by mail carriers and postal employees that violate this trust will result in federal prosecution.”

With many states setting records for absentee ballots during the pandemic, there are ongoing concerns about the Postal Service's ability to efficiently deliver mail — specifically mail-in ballots — during this election season, not to mention court battles already in process or expected in the coming weeks regarding the arrival of those ballots at local boards of elections in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and elsewhere.

Details on what was found in the car:

The USPS OIG responded to retrieve and inventory the discovered mail. Located and counted among the recovered mail were: one (1) Ohio Secretary of State, Absentee Ballot Application; eighty-eight (88) pre-sorted standard mail from the City of Cleveland Water Department; (32) Dolly Parton book club books (bound and sealed in cellophane); twenty (20) partisan political advertisements; fifteen (15) pieces of Voter Participation Center mail; fourteen (14) General Election mailers from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections and more, according to the complaint.

In total, 335 pieces of mail were recovered from the defendant’s vehicle. This mail was intended for delivery to addresses in the city of Cleveland and Bedford. The Absentee Ballot Application was returned to the affected customer and the remainder of the mail was returned to the mail stream.

“The vast majority of the 630,000 postal employees are hard-working, trustworthy individuals who work around the clock to deliver the nation’s mail,” U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General Special Agent in Charge Kenneth Cleevely said in the same release. “However, when one of them chooses to violate that trust, special agents with the USPS OIG will investigate and pursue criminal charges and the employee’s removal. To report postal crimes, contact www.USPSOIG.gov or 888-USPSOIG.”

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Yonder, a Breakfast and Lunch Spot in Asiatown, Opens Monday Read More

  2. Ohio Sets Staggering New Record for COVID Cases; DeWine Cites Informal Social Gatherings, Again Implores Everyone to Wear Masks Read More

  3. FirstEnergy Fires CEO Chuck Jones for Violating Company Policy and Code of Ethics as Two Plead Guilty in HB6 Case Read More

  4. Right-Wing Fraudsters Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Have Now Been Indicted in Cuyahoga County for Robocall Scheme Read More

  5. A Message From the Secret Cabal Sabotaging Cleveland’s School Levy Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...