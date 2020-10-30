Cleveland Postal Carrier Indicted After Local Cops Find Hundreds of Undelivered Pieces of Mail in Car

The USPS OIG responded to retrieve and inventory the discovered mail. Located and counted among the recovered mail were: one (1) Ohio Secretary of State, Absentee Ballot Application; eighty-eight (88) pre-sorted standard mail from the City of Cleveland Water Department; (32) Dolly Parton book club books (bound and sealed in cellophane); twenty (20) partisan political advertisements; fifteen (15) pieces of Voter Participation Center mail; fourteen (14) General Election mailers from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections and more, according to the complaint.
In total, 335 pieces of mail were recovered from the defendant’s vehicle. This mail was intended for delivery to addresses in the city of Cleveland and Bedford. The Absentee Ballot Application was returned to the affected customer and the remainder of the mail was returned to the mail stream.
