Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 30, 2020

C-Notes

Dark Water Rebellion to Play Its Final Cleveland Show This Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Oct 30, 2020 at 3:20 PM

click to enlarge groghalloweensocial.jpg
Last year, local rockers Dark Water Rebellion raised eyebrows with their second full-length, the hard-rocking Macabre. Engineered by William DeMarco of Vuture Studios, a studio located in the Superior Sounds complex, the album features guests such as Mario Carmona (DeepDrain), Jessica Murr (Bloodshot216), Jessica Nemeth (the Rubicons) and Chris Jacobs. It helped establish the band as one of the city's best local acts.

Just this week, the band announced that tomorrow’s show at the Grog Shop will sadly be its last Cleveland gig.



Originally formed in South Florida in early 2015, the group spent its first two years exclusively on the road in a vintage bus conversion on a self-managed tour. The band played more than 250 shows in its first year. The group relocated to Cleveland three years ago, but the group will now take its talents to London where singer-guitarist Brent Gorcie will work in the film industry and drummer Danielle Romanowski will enroll at the University of Westminster to study entertainment law.

Local graphic artist Derek Hess did the poster for tomorrow's show.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Dark Water Rebellion, Grog Shop

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Yonder, a Breakfast and Lunch Spot in Asiatown, Opens Monday Read More

  2. FirstEnergy Fires CEO Chuck Jones for Violating Company Policy and Code of Ethics as Two Plead Guilty in HB6 Case Read More

  3. Ohio Sets Staggering New Record for COVID Cases; DeWine Cites Informal Social Gatherings, Again Implores Everyone to Wear Masks Read More

  4. Cleveland Postal Carrier Charged After Local Cops Find Hundreds of Undelivered Pieces of Mail in Car Read More

  5. Right-Wing Fraudsters Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Have Now Been Indicted in Cuyahoga County for Robocall Scheme Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...