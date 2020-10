Dark Water Rebellion to Play Its Final Cleveland Show This Weekend

click to enlarge

Last year, local rockers Dark Water Rebellion raised eyebrows with their second full-length, the hard-rocking Macabre. Engineered by William DeMarco of Vuture Studios, a studio located in the Superior Sounds complex, the album features guests such as Mario Carmona (DeepDrain), Jessica Murr (Bloodshot216), Jessica Nemeth (the Rubicons) and Chris Jacobs. It helped establish the band as one of the city's best local acts.Just this week, the band announced that tomorrow’s show at the Grog Shop will sadly be its last Cleveland gig.Originally formed in South Florida in early 2015, the group spent its first two years exclusively on the road in a vintage bus conversion on a self-managed tour. The band played more than 250 shows in its first year. The group relocated to Cleveland three years ago, but the group will now take its talents to London where singer-guitarist Brent Gorcie will work in the film industry and drummer Danielle Romanowski will enroll at the University of Westminster to study entertainment law.Local graphic artist Derek Hess did the poster for tomorrow's show.